Manhunt underway in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene in Winchester searching for a man who they said was involved in a crime.

Jefferson County Emergency Manager Keith Jeffers said the suspect was last seen near the south side of the City of Winchester.

A woman was arrested in association for these crimes.

Wellman Road is closed as law enforcement searches for the man.

He said the man was originally seen on foot near the area of Wellman Road and 134th Street between 126th and 142nd Streets. Jeffers said the man may have stolen a vehicle.

Jeffers said the suspect is a white man wearing blue jeans, a blue t-shirt and a ballcap. He said it’s unknown if he’s armed.

People in the area are asked to lock all buildings, homes and vehicles and to not approach the man if you see him.

McLouth USD 342 said it was on lockdown as a safety precaution. It ended shortly after and all students were dismissed.

KSNT News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story with any information as it becomes available.