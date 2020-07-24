Many Kansas communities earn second round of grant money from state

FILE – In this April 15, 2020 file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic from the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday that a second round of Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement funds will be dispersed to many Kansas communities.

More than $7.2 million will be distributed among 56 communities. The intent of these funds is to assist towns affected by the pandemic.

“I’m pleased to announce this additional round of resources for our communities,” said Governor Kelly. “This is vital assistance that will strengthen local economies, improve the lives of Kansas residents, and keep our economy open for business.”

The grants fall under two categories: economic development and meal programs.

The economic development grants benefit local businesses and low-to-moderate income families, whereas meal programs impact local non-profit food services.

“This crisis is still happening, and communities throughout our state are still in need,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “These CDBG-CV awards provide a way for these cities and counties to support our businesses, and our most vulnerable residents, as we rebuild our state’s economy.”

The following communities are recipients of CDBG-CV awards:

Alma $132,000.00 Andover $132,000.00 Augusta $132,000.00 Barber County $110,000.00 Blue Rapids $132,000.00 Burlingame $132,000.00 Burlington $132,000.00 Caney $38,500.00 Cherryvale $167,000.00 Council Grove $132,000.00 Cowley County $132,000.00 Damar $38,500.00 Dickinson County $132,000.00 El Dorado $132,000.00 Ellis $168,000.00 Ellis County $132,000.00 Frontenac $132,000.00 Goddard $132,000.00 Greenwood County $167,000.00 Haysville $132,000.00 Highland $132,000.00 Hillsboro $132,000.00 Inman $132,000.00 Kingman County $132,000.00 LaCygne $22,000.00 Lindsborg $132,000.00 Lyndon $167,000.00 Madison $66,000.00 Mankato $132,000.00 Marion $167,000.00 Marysville $171,400.00 Medicine Lodge $114,400.00 Miami County $132,000.00 Norton County $173,600.00 Oakley $44,000.00 Osage City $173,600.00 Osawatomie $167,000.00 Overbrook $167,000.00 Peabody $88,000.00 Phillipsburg $167,000.00 Pottawatomie County $132,000.00 Rice County $132,000.00 Riley County $167,000.00 Rooks County $132,000.00 Rose Hill $66,000.00 Salina $169,200.00 Saline County $132,000.00 Scranton $125,400.00 Sedan $167,000.00 St. Francis $173,600.00 Stafford County $79,200.00 Stockton $132,000.00 Sumner County $138,600.00 Tonganoxie $59,400.00 Winchester $128,400.00 Yates Center $132,000.00

For more information on the CDBG-CV program visit www.kansascommerce.gov/cdbg-cv/.