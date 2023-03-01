TOPEKA (FOX 43)- During March Madness time, a local organization has decided to take a spin on the big event by creating “March Goodness.”

The event goes throughout the time period that March Madness does, starting March 1 at noon. You pay $15 to enter the raffle and win a prize, with the grand prize being half of the earnings put into the pot for the event.

People will be able to contribute to the United Way of Kaw Valley, while also winning some prizes and having the chance to cheer on their favorite team for the season.

As well as this event, the Junior Reader Leader program is having its last session towards the end of March. Essentially, volunteers go and read to children at schools around the area.

In total, 50,000 books have been given away in the 12 years since the program started. This last session will cover two books, “Biscuit in the Garden” and a “Who Would Win?” novel.

Volunteers are needed to make sure that every child is read to and is able to take home a free book. People can sign up easily by clicking here. There are multiple different times to accommodate different schedules.