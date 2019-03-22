March Madness brackets can be triggering for people struggling with gambling issues Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - It's tournament time, and that means people all across the country have probably found themselves keeping their eyes on multiple TV's, checking for the results because they most likely filled out an NCAA Tournament these brackets.

Those bracket competitions may already be getting more intense after today's games. But, for some, it could have some negative consequences.

While it may seem like a harmless activity, for those struggling with gambling issues, it can turn into way more than just a game.

It's one of the most exciting time of the year for sports fans. According to WalletHub, last year 60 million people filled out a bracket.

"I like upsets," said KU fan Bret Traphagan. "I've always been a KU picker, but this is the first year that I didn't really pick them to go too far."

Bret Traphagan convinced his co-worker, Christopher, to fill out a bracket for the first time.

As one game ended and another began, like many others, Bret and Christopher were checking their brackets, keeping track of their wins and losses.

"I was immediately starting to check my bracket around lunch time," said Christopher Dotson, first-time bracket maker."Because the games had already started. So yeah, there was a little bit of excitement to see how it was already working out."

While March Madness is viewed as a fun activity for some, it can take a negative turn.

WalletHub also reports an estimated $10 billion was wagered on last year's NCAA tournament with the average bet ranging from $20 to $50.

Joyce Markham is the president of the Kansas Coalition on Problem Gambling.

She said during this time of year, those who have prior gambling problems could be triggered, and some who never gambled before could develop a problem.

"This is a time where there's a lot of money being spent and bet, and there's gonna be a lot of money won and a lot of money lost," Markham said. "When they win big, that often times sets them across that fine line between just gambling and having problems."

The amount of money wagered in last year's tournament was two times more than what was wagered on the Super Bowl.

If you, or someone you know, needs help with a gambling addiction, click here.