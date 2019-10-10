Marching festival brings dozens across the state to the capital city

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dozens of high school students stepped off on the right (left) foot as they hit the field on Wednesday evening.

Seven bands from around the state performed at Washburn’s Yaeger Stadium showcasing what many have been hard at work putting together since earlier this summer.

They were critiqued by expert judges in several categories, watching their choreography and formations on the field and, of course, listening to the musical aspect from above the field.

With many marching band competitions typically on a ranked scale, this specific event rates each individual band on a scale of 1 to 3 with 1 being the highest ranking.

One of Washburn’s own band directors, Von Hansen, says he knows personally how special the event can be.

“When I was in high school here, I came to the Capitol City Marching Festival and we always looked forward to being able to play in our hometown,” said Hansen. “Our parents were actually able to come and see everything and I’m a drummer so we always wanted that big drum trophy.”

While there wasn’t a specific ‘winner’, there were still plenty of trophies given out for the hard work that each and every single group put in.