TOPEKA (KSNT) – Mars Wrigley in Topeka announced Tuesday that the company plans a $175M expansion to the Topeka facility that will allow for expanded Snickers production and bring Milky Way and 3 Musketeers production to the Capital City. The expansion is expected to create more than 100 new jobs at the facility this year.

“It is exciting to see the expansion of the Mars Wrigley factory here in Topeka. This expansion means more jobs in our community,” said Mike Padilla, Mayor of Topeka.

Since Mars Wrigley began operating in Topeka in 2014, the plant has created around 500 jobs and invested over $750M in the community, according to a statement from the company.

Construction on the site has already begun and is expected to be completed next year.

We thank the city of Topeka, Shawnee County, and the state of Kansas for their continued partnership and support,” said Brian Pardo, Topeka Site Director, Mars Wrigley North America. “We’re proud to bring better moments to the Topeka community, and along with our investment, will continue our work with local organizations including Junior Achievement, the Topeka Zoo, and Washburn Tech.”