MARYSVILLE (KSNT) – The Community Memorial Healthcare Hospital (CMH) in Marysville is currently dealing with a cybersecurity incident.

The hospital announced on Facebook some of its network systems are currently unavailable after a cybersecurity incident crippled them. The hospital said a comprehensive investigation is ongoing.

“Community Memorial Healthcare, Inc. remains fully committed to the protection of patient information, systems security and data privacy,” the announcement said.

The hospital asked patients with scheduled appointments to call the CMH hospital or clinics to confirm appointments. The hospital said it would continue to inform the public as more information became available.

