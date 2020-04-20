Marysville store raises thousands for small Kansas businesses

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – IDNTITEEZ is a small, women-run shop of ladies who make custom t-shirts. Like most businesses, because of the coronavirus, their lobby is empty and sales have moved online.

“It was scary that second week of March when everyone started canceling on us and we lost a lot of orders that week,” owner Megan Urban said.

Urban was looking for a way to keep the doors open and the ladies working, so they came up with the “Together is Better” fundraiser. They design shirts for small businesses and donate $10 for every shirt they sell to that business.

Now they are working at full steam to fill orders, which is helping stores like “The Empty Cup.” Owner Tami Antoine said the fundraiser has raised around $200 for her store.

“It’s actually been a wonderful collaboration of local businesses, and just helping each other out,” Antoine said.

So far the store has raised around $17,000 for Kansas businesses.

If you would like to order a shirt or participate in the fundraiser, CLICK HERE.