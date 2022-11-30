TOPEKA (KSNT) – Face masks will soon return to Topeka’s Municipal Court building amid rising COVID-19 levels in Shawnee County.

The City of Topeka Director of Communications Gretchen Spiker reports that starting on Monday, Dec. 5, the Municipal Court building will bring back a face mask requirement for all employees and visitors of the court. The policy was reinstated to ensure the court can stay open and serve its function of carrying out the administration of justice, according to Spiker.

Influenza, RSV and other viruses are being monitored by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, according to Spiker. This comes as Stormont Vail Health in Topeka also decided to resume mask requirements as COVID-19 rises in the local area.

Mask wearing is still optional for all other City of Topeka buildings, according to Spiker. Local residents are encouraged to practice social distancing, regular handwashing and other practices to stay healthy as winter approaches.