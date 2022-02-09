TOPEKA (KSNT) – Masks will no longer be required inside of city buildings, a City of Topeka spokeswoman announced Wednesday.

As of Thursday, Feb, 10, masks will no longer be required to be worn in city buildings by employees or visitors. The only exception will be in the Municipal Court which will require masks until further notice.

The city still encourages employees and visitors to practice social distancing and mask-wearing when possible. It brought back the mask requirement for the second time within the past year on Dec. 14, 2021. The city previously introduced a mask mandate back on Aug. 23, 2021. It previously had a mask mandate before that, which expired on May 17.