Masks required for visitors at City of Topeka buildings effective Dec. 14

TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you are going to visit a city of Topeka building beginning Tuesday, Dec. 14 you will be required to wear a mask.

According to a city official, “this decision was made as a result of the increased community spread of COVID-19 in Shawnee County.” The mask requirement will include those visiting Municipal Court.

The Shawnee County Health Department reported, as of Friday, Dec. 9, there are 986 people in isolation and 70 Shawnee County residents currently hospitalized.

There is currently only one cluster in Shawnee County: Rossville School district 321 is reporting 17 cases in the last 14 days.

The requirement to wear a mask will be in effect until at least Jan. 7, 2022, then the policy will be reviewed.