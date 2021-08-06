Masks required in Manhattan at indoor city facilities starting Monday

MANHATTAN (KSNT)– Starting on August 9, all visitors and city staff are required to wear masks when indoors at all City of Manhattan facilities.

Indoor city facilities includes places like City Hall, Municipal Court, Douglass Recreation Complex, Flint Hills Discovery Center, parts of Sunset Zoo and more. This decision was based on recommendations by the CDC due to the highly contagious Delta variant spreading across Kansas.

“This is going to apply to everyone over the age of two whether you are vaccinated or not,” Vivienne Uccello said, a Public Information Officer with the City of Manhattan.

The age requirement is because the Delta variant can impact younger age groups. Riley County Health Officials are seeing this firsthand.

“We are seeing a lot of younger individuals who end up testing positive and a lot younger individuals with the Delta variant so that’s very concerning,” Julie Gibbs said, the Riley County Health Director. “We are also seeing a much younger demographic in our hospitals.”

The mask mandate isn’t for all Riley County buildings, so businesses across Aggieville are waiting to see what happens.

“As of right now we are just waiting to see what the rest of Aggieville and Manhattan does,” Emily Schulze said, a manager at Kites Bar & Grill. “We are just doing the protocols with sanitation every hour or two hours I believe.”

Health officials and the City of Manhattan are working closely to monitor the number of positive COVID-19 cases, but they haven’t made any decisions on requiring masks citywide at this time.

“We don’t have any draft ordinances requiring masks for all of Manhattan at this point,” Uccello said.

Riley County health officials are still urging everyone who is unvaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine because they said it is the quickest way we are going to stop the spread of the virus.

