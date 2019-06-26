Massage Parlor Owner Sentenced On Federal Conspiracy Charge

TOPEKA, Kan. – A woman who operated massage parlors in Lawrence and Topeka was sentenced today to three years on federal probation for operating a prostitution business.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said, in addition, the defendant agreed to pay a $650,000 judgement, which represents the proceeds of the crime.

Weiling Nielsen, 54, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy. Nielsen owned and operated Naima Asian Massage and Serenity Health Spa in Lawrence, as well as Jasmine Massage in Topeka.

In her plea, she admitted the massage parlors provided sexual services to customers for payment in cash. Nielsen and others advertised the services on the internet. Nielsen and her husband deposited cash into various bank accounts and purchased money orders for deposit in bank accounts in California.