TOPEKA (KSNT) – Master gardeners from across the world toured some of Topeka’s best botanical landscapes.

The International Master Gardener Conference is taking place in Overland Park, Kansas. The bi-annual conference is back for the first time since 2019 following the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than a thousand people are visiting Kansas from 44 states and four different countries. Gardeners said it’s a great opportunity to meet fellow hobbyists from different growing climates.

“On our bus, we have people from Hawaii, from Oregon, Washington, Pennsylvania, all over the country, so its really fun to look at the gardens and see what kind of plants they can grow in their regions that are different from ours,” Master Gardener Rebecca Kiser said.

The conference will continue in Overland Park until Thursday, June 22. Organizers plan to hold the 2025 event somewhere in Europe.