Mattress fire causes damage at Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Fire crews arrived on the scene of a Central Topeka house fire to find the the front bedroom in flames.

Topeka fire crews received a call around 3:00 p.m. Saturday about a fire on the 1400 block of Southwest Lincoln Street. Upon arrival, firefighters started to extinguish flames coming from the first floor bedroom of the home where a mattress had caught fire, according to emergency crews on scene.

Crews contained the fire to the first floor and all residents of the house evacuated safely. There were no animals inside, crews reported.

The fire started in the front bedroom of the home, and investigators are still working to assess the total damage caused by the fire.