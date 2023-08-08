TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas law enforcement organizations are coming together Tuesday to offer their sympathies to the Fairway Police Department (FPD) after the death of one of its officers following a shootout with two suspects.

The Lenexa Police Department announced the passing of Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, on Aug. 7 via social media. Oswald was a four-year veteran of the FPD. His death was announced alongside this statement from FPD Chief of Police J.P. Thurlo:

“I am heartbroken at the tragic loss of Officer Jonah Oswald, who made the ultimate sacrifice while carrying out his oath to serve and protect. Officer Oswald was an integral part of our team and made significant contributions to our department and to the Fairway community. We will remember him as a warm-hearted individual whose hard work and passion touched the lives of many.” On behalf of the entire Fairway Police Department, and the City of Fairway, I extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Officer Oswald’s family and friends. We recognize that their loss is immeasurable, and our thoughts and prayers are with them. Officer Oswald leaves behind a wife and two young children. The Oswald family has asked for privacy at this time and is appreciative of the support being shown to them. I continue to be grateful for the outpouring of support for the Fairway Police Department. Any further public information will be made available at the appropriate time.” FPD Chief of Police J.P. Thurlo

Standing In Solidarity

Law enforcement organizations and state lawmakers expressed their condolences for the FPD and Oswald’s family over social media in the hours after his death was made public.

“We are saddened by the loss of Officer Jonah Oswald. Our hearts are with his family and our partners in law enforcement at the Fairway Police Department.” Topeka Police Department

“Robba and I are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Officer Jonah Oswald. He didn’t have to take this call, but he chose to go help his fellow Officers and stop criminals. He was a great police officer and a better man. Praying for his family and the Fairway Police Department.” Senator Jerry Moran

“I am devastated to hear the news of the passing of Officer Oswald. At 29, Officer Oswald spent the past 4 years protecting others and I have no doubt would have had a distinguished career. Praying for his loved ones and the Fairway Police Department during this difficult time.” Senator Roger Marshall

“Tonight, we are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Officer Oswald. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, the Fairway PD family, and his city which he served.” Prairie Village Police Department

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Officer Jonah Oswald, and mourn along with his colleagues at the Fairway Police Department. May this young hero rest in peace.” Kansas Bureau of Investigation

“Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, co-workers and other department officers involved as they navigate through this tragedy. May he rest in peace.” Edwardsville Kansas Police Department

“My thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Fairway Police Department Officer Jonah Oswald, whose life was tragically cut short after he was shot while on duty. “His death is a reminder of the sacrifices our law enforcement officers make every day in service to their fellow Kansans. I will be issuing a statewide flag order once memorial details are finalized.” Governor Laura Kelly

QuickTrip Shootout

Oswald was one of several officers responding to a QuickTrip in Mission to arrest two suspects on Sunday, Aug. 6. Lenexa police received a call regarding a stolen car at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday and later chased the suspect vehicle north on I-35 until the driver came to a stop in the area of I-35 and Lamar Ave. in Mission.

Lenexa police said two suspects fled the vehicle after crashing and ran into a nearby QuikTrip. A group of officers from multiple agencies proceeded into the building to arrest the suspects, leading to an exchange of gunfire. One suspect, later identified as Shannon W. Marshall, 40, of Ashland City, Tennessee, was killed while a female suspect, identified as Andrea R. Cothran, 32, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee was taken into custody.

Oswald was injured during the shooting and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening wounds.