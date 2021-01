JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — A Mayetta man was arrested Saturday morning and charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

Josias Aitkens, 39, was pulled over at around 8:00 a.m. Saturday for a traffic infraction near 150th and P. Road.

Deputies were indicated that Aitkens was possessing a firearm, resulting in his arrest.

The 39-year-old was booked into the Jackson County Jail, according to a press release.