Mayetta man arrested after Wednesday morning chase

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Mayetta man is in jail after leading Jackson County deputies on a car chase in southern Jackson County Wednesday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriffs Office said a deputy saw a pickup truck near 150th and P. Road just before 8:30 a.m. allegedly violating multiple traffic laws.

Lane Michael Simpson, 23, of Mayetta was identified as the driver of the pickup.

A chase started near 142nd and Q. Road in Jackson County and continued east into Jefferson County. Simpson then headed southbound on Meriden Road where a deputy tried to stop him using stop sticks.

Simpson continued to drive west toward Jackson County on 90th Road. That’s when the front driver’s side tire separated from the wheel and his truck became disabled.

Jefferson County Deputies arrested Simpson about 1/4 of a mile north of 90th on Christie Road and booked him into the Jackson County Jail.

Simpson faces the following charges:

Felony flee and eluding a law enforcement officer

Driving while suspended

Reckless Driving

Operating a vehicle without an interlock device

Simpson also had outstanding warrants from Atchison and Douglas counties, as well as the City of Topeka.