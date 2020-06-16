Mayetta man arrested following late night chase

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old man was arrested after leading a deputy on a chase Tuesday.

Skylar Joe Robert Mechtley, 18, is charged with fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a red 2012 Honda Civic that turned into a car pursuit. Mechtley hit a stop sign and stopped near 158th and T. Road before the chase continued on foot.

Mechtley was caught and arrested. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.