Mayor De La Isla comments on police brutality investigation; wishes she hadn’t found out through Facebook

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla addressed the investigation of police brutality at the Topeka Police Department and is calling for more transparency in the process.

The mayor said she is working with Chief Bill Cochran to make sure the situation is being investigated and wants the public to be aware of the full investigation process.

“There is a reason we are having these conversations in our community, and I think and I encourage discussion,” De La Isla said. “We acknowledge that we have an amazing police department and amazing officers but there are also places to improve.”

The mayor also called the deputy mayor to form a committee that includes council members interested in these conversations who can bring back information from the community to initiate more conversation.