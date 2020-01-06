Mayor De La Isla to make announcement amidst congressional run rumors

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla is set to make a special announcement Monday morning amid rumors that she’ll jump into the 2nd Congressional District race.

In December, Mayor De La Isla said she was torn in her decision. Democratic party leaders hinted to KSNT News Sunday that De La Isla may be running.

De La Isla will make an announcement at 9:30 a.m. at Juli’s Coffee and Bistro in downtown Topeka. If she runs, the mayor would be facing off against incumbent Republican Steve Watkins, and Republican State Treasurer Jake LaTurner.

De La Isla has not responded to requests for comment.