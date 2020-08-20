Mayor De La Isla to speak at Washburn Black Lives Matter rally Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – University of Washburn students will meet on campus Friday for a Black Lives Matter march and rally, the university said in a news release.

Participants will meet outside Yager Stadium at 7:15 p.m. to march around the campus before returning for a rally inside the stadium at 8 p.m. The rally will feature student performances, as well as a speech from Topeka Mayor Michele De La Isla.

The event is free and open to the public. Masks and social distancing are required during the event, according to organizers.