TOPEKA (KSNT) – After New York City Mayor Eric Adams made some negative comments about Topeka this week, city leaders responded.

“God said I’m going to take the most broken person, and I’m going to elevate him to the place of being the mayor of the most powerful city on the globe,” Adams said “He could have made me the mayor of Topeka, Kansas. He could have made me the mayor of some small town or village somewhere.”

After that statement on Tuesday, many in Topeka are choosing to take the high road.

“It’s an opportunity for us to get a little negative attention but turn it into positive attention,” Greater Topeka Partnership president Matt Pivarnik said.

Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla called Adams’s comments concerning and unprofessional.

“He could make his point without trying to diminish our great city,” Padilla said in a statement. “As Topeka’s mayor, and as a lifelong member of this community, I am so proud of who we are, and what we stand for.”

Many Topekans would disagree with Adams, who has now called out the Sunflower State twice.

A recent study from Net Promoter shows community moral has jumped 20% since 2017. The study showed 70% of Topekans say they would recommend this city to others as opposed to 41% in 2017.