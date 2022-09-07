TOPEKA (KSNT) – You may have seen some of the art in City Hall, but now it has a new home.

The Mayor’s Art Initiative in Topeka wrapped up its first showing on Wednesday. Art that was displayed in Mayor Mike Padilla’s office is now on display at 785 Arts on 6th Avenue. Some of the artists attended to receive recognition and engage with the public.

“It’s a good way to get exposure for many artists who don’t have an opportunity to be in a gallery otherwise,” 785 Arts Gallerist Lisa LaRue-Baker. “This might give them a break into the art world in Topeka.”

The first wave of art has moved from City Hall to 785’s studio. Exhibits are now open at both locations until they rotate again at the end of the year.

