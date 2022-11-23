TOPEKA (KSNT) – City of Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla is set to light up the “Mayor’s Christmas Tree” later this month.

Emmy Fischer, a sales and marketing manager with Evergy Plaza, said that the annual tree will be lit up on Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m. The new Downtown Topeka, Inc. President Ashley Gilfillan will be present to assist in christening the tree while the International Academy children’s choir performs.

“We’re excited to begin this new partnership with the City of Topeka,” said John Knight, director of Evergy Plaza. “Evergy Plaza looks forward to working together and bringing the community together this holiday season!”

The Mayor’s Tree can be found at the Evergy Plaza located at the northeast corner of 7th Street and South Kansas Avenue. The plaza is also home to an ice rink which is open from Nov. 12 to Jan. 29, 2023.