McClure Elementary celebrates former students with ‘senior walk’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – McClure Elementary celebrated its former students on Wednesday with its annual senior walk.

Current students and teachers cheered them on in the parking lot for the recent high school graduates.

Topeka West High School graduate Carter Myers said he remembers seeing his older brother at his senior walk and hopes he impacts younger students to achieve their goals.

“It kind of inspired me to want to do the same thing and I can only hope that I kind of pass on that inspiration to the next group of scientists, journalists, and all these other great professions and everything,” Myers said.

This was the first senior walk since before the pandemic.