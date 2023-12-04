TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka assisted living facility is cut the ribbon on a building designed for Alzheimer’s patients.

McCrite Plaza celebrated the grand opening of their new memory care building. It’s located east of 37th and Burlingame in South Topeka. It’s designed to house people with Alzheimer’s, giving them the safest possible home.

“This piece of memory care is the last piece we needed to complete our continuum of care,” Apartment Director Cassidy McCrite said. “We’re very happy to be able to get this completed, to have the full continuum of care and provide that care service for people who have dementia, Alzheimer’s.”

The McCrite family has had this facility in Topeka for nearly 50 years.