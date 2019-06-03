McDonald's to accept any amount of foreign currency for one menu item

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - To kick off its Worldwide Favorites Menu, McDonald's will be accepting foreign currency from customers for a select few menu items on June 6.

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., customers can exchange any amount of foreign currency for one of the items on the new Worldwide Favorites Menu, which includes the Stroopwafel McFlurry from the Netherlands, Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain, Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich from Canada, or Cheesy Bacon Fries from Australia.

The deal is only good for one day, and only one piece of currency can be used per customer.

If you do have any extra change lying around from a trip across the globe, here is what you can exchange it for: