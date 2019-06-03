McDonald's to accept any amount of foreign currency for one menu item
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - To kick off its Worldwide Favorites Menu, McDonald's will be accepting foreign currency from customers for a select few menu items on June 6.
From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., customers can exchange any amount of foreign currency for one of the items on the new Worldwide Favorites Menu, which includes the Stroopwafel McFlurry from the Netherlands, Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain, Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich from Canada, or Cheesy Bacon Fries from Australia.
The deal is only good for one day, and only one piece of currency can be used per customer.
If you do have any extra change lying around from a trip across the globe, here is what you can exchange it for:
- Stroopwafel McFlurry®: Our creamy vanilla soft serve, mixed with a rich caramel swirl, featuring authentic chopped Dutch Daelmans Stroopwafel caramel waffle cookie pieces. Cookies and soft serve? Who could ask for more!
- Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger: A quarter pound** of 100 percent fresh beef*** topped with thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, smoky McBacon Sauce, real Gouda cheese and slivered onions served on a freshly toasted sesame seed bun. It's extreme alright. Extremely delicious!
- Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich: Made with grilled or crispy all white meat, juicy and tender chicken, the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich is topped with tomato & herb sauce, creamy mozzarella cheese, slivered onions, fresh lettuce and sliced Roma tomatoes served on a freshly toasted artisan roll. Oh Canada, you have our mouths watering!
- Cheesy Bacon Fries: Look familiar? That's right, Cheesy Bacon Fries are back! After such a positive customer reaction to Australia's Cheesy Bacon Fries in the U.S., McDonald's is thrilled to announce the victory lap of our World Famous Fries topped with real cheddar cheese sauce and chopped Applewood Smoked bacon.
