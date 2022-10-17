TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka McDonald’s is reopening after being torn in April of 2022.

The new 7,000-square-foot restaurant is combining with the Greater Topeka Partnership on Monday, Oct. 17 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new 29th and California McDonalds at 5:30 p.m.

“A feature that we are excited about is that we have flipped the building, meaning the new entrance will now face to the east towards the current Dillon’s Supermarket, resulting in a much safer and more efficient traffic flow for our customers as well as the city of Topeka,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator Tom Dobski.

Tom and Marilyn Dobski, along with their two sons, own and operate 19 McDonald’s locations throughout Northeast Kansas, 9 of the restaurants are in Topeka.