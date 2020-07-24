McDonald’s to require customers to wear masks at all U.S. restaurants

This Friday, March 17, 2017, photo shows the McDonald’s sign outside a restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh. McDonald’s Corp. reports earnings, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — McDonald’s says it is now adding additional safety precautions to keep both their employees and customers safe, as coronavirus cases continue to surge.

The company announced Friday, that starting on August 1, all customers will be required to wear face masks. They also said employees will receive extra training to help enforce the mask policy.

McDonald’s also said it is pausing the reopening of its dining rooms for another 30 days, unless individual franchises have already reopened their dining rooms.