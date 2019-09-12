McFarland’s Restaurant auctions items at closed store

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The public had the chance to purchase some Topeka history at an auction on Thursday.

After the building that housed McFarland’s was bought by Advisors Excel, the restaurant closed their location at the Gage Center in August.

Everything had to go from the building and people came to buy mementos at the auction.

Pots, pans, and even the booths were up for sale. Dozens of people came to get a chance to buy a piece of McFarland’s history.

“I was surprised at some of the customers that came out,” said waitress Toni Foresman. “You know I didn’t think it was that memorable to them for certain things but I’m really happy they’re supporting us.”

Foresman said they are currently looking to relocate to a new building. When asked why they were selling all of their products if they were planning to open up in a new building, she said it was time to start fresh with new decorations.