McFarland’s Restaurant to close current location

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The oldest restaurant in Topeka will be shutting its doors after over 80 years in business.

McFarland’s Restaurant is currently located in the Gage shopping center, a center that was recently purchased by Advisors Excel in order to build a second location.

Advisors Excel’s construction begins in September, and while the McFarland’s lease runs through April of 2020, the owner, Walt McFarland said that with all the construction it would be extremely difficult to keep his restaurant open.

One of the business owners next door said he thinks that while adding Advisors Excel will be good for the area, he is sad to see his friend go through something like this.

“It’s really a good thing. It’s gonna be painful. My good friend Walt, it’s really tough on him because he’s been there since wow a long time,” said Randy Harries, owner of Kitchen and Bath Solutions.

Harries said they will be moving right across the street by Skinny’s at the beginning of August.

McFarland’s has been in Topeka since the 1930’s and has been passed down through three generations.