MCLOUTH (KSNT) – Mable Caldwell is a professional author who published her first novel, “The Dangers of Chemistry,” just last month. What sets her apart from other published writers is that she only graduated high school last week.

Mable is a new graduate of McLouth High School. Two and a half years ago during the pandemic, she spent much her newly-acquired free time writing the nearly 400-page book. When it was published late last month, she said it made her a bit of a local celebrity.

“Everyone was pretty supportive. At first, I had just told people, ‘Hey, I wrote a book,’ and they were like, ‘Wow, that’s cool,’ but then it never got brought up again,” said Mable Caldwell. “Once I got published, everyone was freaking out, like, ‘Oh my gosh, Mable, I’m going to get this book, and you’re going to sign it.'”

Mable said writing process took about a year, but it was the publishing process that gave her the most problems.

“At first, I was reaching out to literary agents, but a lot of them were telling me no. Their main reason was they thought it was too long.” said Mable Caldwell. “After the agents kept turning me down, I started reaching out to publishing companies. After a while, I finally got Olympia Publishers. They gave me a shot, and yeah, here we are.”

Mable’s mother Jennifer Caldwell was hesitant to let her sign with Olympia Publishers, as it is a publishing company based overseas in London. But ultimately, she left the decision in Mable’s hands.

“At first, I was like, ‘I don’t want anything out of the country.’ I told her I didn’t really want her to go out that far, but she did,” said Jennifer Caldwell. “When they found out she was a minor, they said, ‘Well, we’re going to have to add your mom to the contract.’ And he had said to me, ‘Do you want to be cc’d on these emails as they are going back and forth with Mable?’ And I said, ‘No, sir. This is her baby.'”

Jennifer Caldwell was with her daughter every step of the way. She said has no doubt Mable can do anything she dreams of when it comes to her creativity.

“As time progressed through school, her writing in school, the teachers were just taken by her because of her imagination. She has always had that imagination, but it was a surprise when she finally did come to me and say, ‘I’m writing a book.’ And then it was crazy,” said Jennifer Caldwell.

The story focuses on young love with a mystery tied in as well, but Mable wouldn’t spare any more details. You have to read the book to find out more.

“The Dangers of Chemistry” is available on Amazon, the Raven bookstore, Barnes and Noble, Books-a-million, Goodreads and other online stores.