Meadowlark announced temporary closure, cites staffing problems

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Meadowlark has temporarily closed one of its facilities, the Manhattan Home Plus location, Meadowlark Scenic House, located on Scenic Drive.

Meadowlark Scenic House, located on the western edge of Manhattan, is a 24-hour memory care facility.

According to Lonnie Baker, Meadowlark’s CEO, “Recruitment is tough, the increased staffing burden on our organization is significant. We anticipate an increase in local cases which has a very real potential to affect our caregiving staff.”

Meadowlark is a local not-for-profit continuing care retirement community located in Manhattan, Kan.

“Our teams continue to request the public’s support in the effort of caring for the wellbeing of our community’s healthcare professionals and older adults,” Baker said. “Please continue to practice recommended precautions including proper and frequent handwashing, social distancing, and consistent mask wearing.”