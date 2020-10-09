‘Meals for Mental Health’ Topeka fundraiser moves forward

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Family Service & Guidance Center in Topeka is moving forward with the 6th annual Meals for Mental Health after several other fundraisers have had to be canceled.

From Oct. 9 through Oct. 15 tickets can be purchased for $17 each.

Those tickets can be redeemed at the Texas Roadhouse from Friday, Oct. 16 through Oct. 31.

MEALS FOR MENTAL HEALTH, FAMILY SERVICE & GUIDANCE CENTER

Ticket holders will get the choice of four different meals, dine in or carry out.

Six-ounce sirloin

Grilled pork chop

Grilled BBQ chicken

Grilled chicken salad

“It is absolutely huge,” Pam Evans told KSNT, “without funds raised kids and families can’t get the help they need.”

The tickets can be redeemed at the Texas Roadhouse, located at 5901 S.W. Huntoon Street in Topeka.