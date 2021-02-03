Meals on Wheels looking for volunteers to help growing need during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One local organization is doing everything they can to ensure that those who need help, won’t go hungry.

Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas serves approximately 1,000 clients between Monday and Friday every week. Residents of Shawnee, Jefferson, and Douglas county are all included in the food services with 67 routes completed every day.

It takes a lot to distribute such a large number of meals on a daily basis. Prior to the pandemic, Meals on Wheels was averaging 500 volunteers. Now that coronavirus is here, they’ve cut that number in half to 250, but they’re looking to increase that number.

Bruce Andrews has been volunteering with Meals on Wheels for over 30 years, delivering meals to those in need.

“It’s just so important for me to get that feeling of community, giving back,” says Andrews. “I worked in government for many years and that can be a tough job. But I always get a great smile I always feel good, and they’re so appreciative.”

For more information on how you can sign up to volunteer, click here.