TOPEKA (KSNT) – One local organization is spreading the love throughout the community by stepping up to make their clients feel included for the Valentine’s Day festivities.

Serving the Shawnee, Jefferson and Douglas county communities, most of the Meals on Wheels recipients are unable to make warm hot meals themselves. But for Valentine’s day, each recipient received a card in addition to their hot meal and check up.

It’s a team effort collecting valentines, collaborating with Brewster place, local girl scout organizations and French Middle School. The Valentine’s Day project means a lot to recipients.

“Knowing that someone else is thinking about them, it may be the only valentines card they ever receive from anyone,” Meals on Wheels Director Kim Williams said. “We used to send out roses and we get so many calls from them as soon as they get their meal.”

The Meals on Wheels Director noted that the organization is always on the lookout for volunteers. If you’re wanting to help bring smiles around your community, they’d be happy to work with you.