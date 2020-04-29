Meat prices impacted by coronavirus outbreaks at meat processing plants

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — If you’ve been to the grocery store lately, you may have noticed meat is a bit more expensive than usual.

Experts at the K-State Research and Extension Office in Shawnee County said the price increase people are seeing is because of coronavirus outbreaks at major meat processing plants.

It’s forced some to close and is slowing down production at others.

“At every plant, people have to work really really close together and if they don’t have all the protective stuff on them, and they didn’t for a little while, they had problems,” Agriculture Agent Leroy Russell said.

Some plants have closed and others are not able to operate at full capacity, which is having an impact on your selection of meat.

“The shelves are empty because they’re not processing it and getting it there,” Russell said.

It’s also impacting how much you pay for it.

“They’re having to raise the price because of that shortage,” Russell said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the price of beef is expected to climb one to two percent this year, chicken one and a half percent and pork between two and three percent. You can find their full report HERE.

Rusell said most of those increases would equal out to a little less than a dollar.

But, there could be some relief on the way.

“We’re working with Tyson,” President Donald Trump said during a press conference Tuesday. “We are. We’re going to sign an executive order, I believe, and that’ll solve any liability problems.”

The executive order will help keep meat processing plants open. The USDA is also planning to purchase $3 billion of fresh produce, dairy and meat, which they said will help stabilize prices.

Russell said it’s also important for people to know that the virus cannot be contracted through meat or packaging.