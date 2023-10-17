TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the general election right around the corner, one local organization wants to give voters the opportunity to meet their future council people.

Next week, Topekans will have the opportunity to meet those competing for a seat on city council and discuss what’s important to them. The League of Women Voters of Topeka-Shawnee County, with other co-sponsors, are hosting a meet and great with the Topeka City Council candidates from districts two, four, six and eight.

League of Women Voters of Topeka-Shawnee County President Mary Lou Davis said this event gives voters an opportunity for voters to interact with candidates in a more casual way.

“If it’s more casual individuals are more likely to attend,” Davis said. “They’ll be more likely to interact one-on-one with the candidates and the candidates likewise can individually meet with individuals to talk about the issues, understand some of the life consequences that happened to individuals based on decisions that are made by city council.”

The reason for this event is to create civic education and generate more awareness for local elections.

“Oftentimes, state and national elections take the headlines when local elections such as city council, school board members, etc. are just as important or more so important at the local level,” Davis said.

Davis tells 27 News all eight candidates have agreed to attend the meet and greet. For District two, incumbent Cristina Valdivia-Alcala is running against Craig McCullah; for District four, David Banks and Dave Brede; for District six, Marcus D.L. Miller going against Craig Dunstan; and in District eight, Chris Phelps is facing incumbent Spencer Duncan.

The meet and greet is Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Topeka and Shawnee County Library.