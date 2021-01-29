Meet Kansas’ new Department of Labor secretary: Amber Shultz

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Amber Shultz will take over in an acting capacity Friday as Secretary for the Kansas Department of Labor.

The Kansas Senate will vote to approve her as the head of the agency. Shultz will take over for Interim Secretary Ryan Wright, marking the third person to take the seat in the pandemic since Delia Garcia resigned June 22, 2020 amid unemployment frustrations.

Shultz takes over as the unemployment claims’ supervising agency simultaneously shuts down beginning Saturday for a security upgrade.

“When we began the search for the permanent Secretary of the Kansas Department of Labor, we knew we needed someone who could both lead the agency in its continued efforts to improve services for unemployed Kansans and oversee a complete overhaul of the out-of-date IT system,” Kelly said. “Amber has a wealth of leadership experience when it comes to technology and innovation, and I have no doubt she will hit the ground running at the Department of Labor as we work to modernize the unemployment insurance system.”

The security upgrade will set up two-factor authentication for all unemployment claimants as the state tries to cut down on unemployment fraud.

Shultz has 25 years of experience in technology, according to the governor’s office. She worked previously as a Research Assistant at the Kansas Data Access & Support Center at the Kansas Geological Survey, and later as the General Manager of Municipal Services & Operations Department for the City of Lawrence.