Meet Melba: 100-year-old Chiefs superfan all smiles on her first trip to Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 100-year-old Chiefs superfan recently got the experience of a lifetime thanks to a letter her son wrote.

Monte Mills said his mother, Melba, has collected newspaper clippings her whole life, but she recently became interested in collecting stories on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“He’s so fast and so slick,” Melba said. “I just thought he was just so darn cute.”

Mills said although his mother, who is from Bonner Springs, Kansas, is a huge Chiefs fan she’s never had the opportunity to see the team play in person.

The Chiefs had a camera rolling at Melba’s home when broadcaster Mitch Holthus showed up to her house with a special jersey and invited her to the Chiefs home opener.

“Oh my goodness gracious! I’m in the Chiefs Kingdom,” Melba said when entering Arrowhead for the first time.

While there she met Clark Hunt, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and many more members of Chiefs Kingdom. She even got to try on Mahomes helmet and walk out onto the field.

