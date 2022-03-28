TOPEKA (KSNT) – Seaman Schools USD 345 has chosen its newest superintendent.

Brad Willson was chosen as the new superintendent for Seaman Public Schools on Monday during the board meeting. Willson will begin in his position July 1.

Two other candidates were being considered for the position of superintendent: Dr. Mischel Miller and Juanita Erickson. The new superintendent will be replacing Dr. Steve Noble who announced online that he would be retiring on Feb. 3 earlier this year.

Willson was previously in his 7th year as the Assistant Superintendent for USD 230 Spring Hill. Willson received his bachelor’s degree in Chemistry and Physics Education from Kansas State University in 1994 and his master’s degree in Educational Technology from MidAmerica Nazarene University in 2003.

Retiring Superintendant Steve Noble made an announcement in February that he had accepted a position with Mammoth Sports Construction.