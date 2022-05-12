TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new homemade ice cream shop is set to open in the capital city this later this month. Best part about it? Free ice cream will be on the table for its grand opening.

KSNT 27 News spoke with the owner of The Sweet Tee, retired U.S. Army Major and Kansas native Sarah Vanderpool, on Thursday to find out more about this new business and its yummy desserts. She said the decision to open a homemade ice cream shop was something she’d been wanting to do for quite some time.

“My husband loves golf, so we opened a golf shop and I love ice cream so this gets to be something that I really love,” Sarah said.

Sarah and her husband Matt currently own 8 Iron Therapy, an indoor golf facility located at 2841 SE Croco Rd., suite 400 which opened just last year in August. The Sweet Tee will be in an adjoining suite so you can work up an appetite first with some golf swings before heading over to the ice cream shop.

The Sweet Tee will be open seven days a week: from noon to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon to midnight Friday-Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. The menu includes classic flavors like vanilla, Oreo, chocolate, butter pecan, strawberry and mint chocolate chip along with some vegan-friendly varieties. Pricing is $4 per scoop.

The menu will also include some rotating, limited-time flavors throughout the year. The Sweet Tee makes all of its ice cream in-store and gets most of its products from Hiland Dairy and Dillons.

“Just try it,” Sarah said. “I’ve been eating it once or twice a day. It’s the best ice cream I’ve ever had. It’s all about product testing right now.”

The grand opening for The Sweet Tee will be May 28. They will give away free ice cream all day, from noon to midnight, until they run out. They are not currently looking for additional help yet, but Sarah said they will probably need help running the shop in the near future.

If you want to know more about The Sweet Tee, go to its website here or to Facebook here.