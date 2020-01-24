Meet the Chiefs: Fans can score autographs in Kansas City this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Chiefs are making their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years on Feb. 2. Before they leave for Miami, though, some players are leaving behind souvenirs with fans.

Dick’s Sporting Goods locations across the Kansas City area will host autograph signings over the next few days. Mecole Hardman, Damien Williams, Juan Thornhill and Christian Okoye will split up between three stores.

There are a limited number of wrist bands that will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis on the day of each event. Only items purchased from Dick’s or a complementary card can be signed. The events will happen over a 3-day period:

Friday, Jan. 24 – Mecole Hardman at Zona Rosa Dick’s (8665 NW Prairie View Rd., Kansas City, MO)

Wristband distribution at 9 a.m.

Player Appearance: 6-7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24 – Damien Williams at Town Center Plaza Dick’s (11801 Nall Ave., Leawood, KS)

Wristband distribution at 9 a.m.

Player Appearance: 7-8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25 – Juan Thornhill at Town Center Plaza Dick’s

Wristband distribution at 9 a.m.

Player Appearance: 12 – 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26 – Christian Okoye at Summit Fair Dick’s (840 NW Blue Pkwy, Lee’s Summit, MO)