Meet the New Year’s babies of northeast Kansas

Kan. (KSNT) – Some people in Northeast Kansas rang in the new year at the hospital, becoming parents of New Year’s babies.

Layke Base is one of them, born to Kenyon and Manon Base of Manhattan. Layke was born at 3:57 p.m. on Friday at Geary Community Hospital in Junction City.

Photos courtesy of Geary Community Hospital.

Shortly after, Hans Ferm was born at 4:27 p.m. at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan. His parents are Dominica and Jonathan Ferm.

Photo courtesy of Ascension Via Christi.

Following suit, Dakota McClusky was born at 4:57 p.m. at The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus in Topeka to parents Matt McClusky and Rennee Ritchie.

Photo courtesy of The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus.

Ritchie said she is relieved he came in the new year with the start of a new chapter, and is excited to watch him grow and bond with his six siblings.