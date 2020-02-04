Meet the newest 10-year-old draft to Washburn University’s Basketball Team

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A young Sabetha girl is joining the Washburn women’s college basketball team Thursday as their top pick. 10-year-old Mallorie Schultejans will sign her official letter of intent as the Washburn University Woman’s Basketball Team top 2020 recruit.

The basketball team’s newest draft pick comes from Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit organization that connects children who are facing serious or chronic illnesses with college athletic teams.

Schultejans will be signing her letter at 7:30 p.m. in Lee Arena, with special remarks from the lead women’s coach, Ron McHenr.

The draft day will also include an official press conference with the signing of her National Letter of Intent. People are encouraged to attend the event to learn more Team IMPACT and to cheer on Schultejan on her big day.

Visit Team IMPACT’s website for more information on the organization and event.