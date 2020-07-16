MEET THE OWNERS: Local family opens 1st Nothing Bundt Cake location in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Topeka is getting a sweet new business centered around bundt cakes.

If you’ve been driving on Wanamaker and 21st street in Topeka, you’ve probably seen a Nothing Bundt Cakes sign going up.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is a national bakery that sells, well, bundt cakes, and some other goodies as well. A bundt cake is a, “cake that typically has a hole in the middle,” owner Connie Casper said. “And it has nice ridges. When you take it out of the pan, you’re taking it out upside down so that it has a nice smooth curve top.”

A Manhattan family is behind the reason for helping get the shop here, but for them, it’s more than cake. It’s a memory that helped bring some happiness after a nearly fatal car crash. Owning a business has always been a goal for mom and son duo, Connie and Drew Casper.

“I always dreamed of opening my own business,” Drew said. “So I decided this is a perfect opportunity to see exactly how it works, and what it takes.”

For Connie, it took Drew’s life changing event for her to become a business owner.

“For the last few years, I’ve thought about owning my own business,” Connie said. “But after his accident, it really made me decide that I better do it now because you don’t know what life brings from day to day.”

In April of 2019, Drew was at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka. He was in the passenger seat when the driver lost control of the car, leaving Drew in the hospital and in a coma.

“Woke up a few weeks later, and I was just…it took…my parents had to explain where I was and why I was there and everything,” Drew said. “It was not fun at the beginning. But you know, you come back from everything.”

He spent some time in Lincoln, Neb. at the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital. Drew said once he woke up, he had a hard time wanting to eat to get back to a normal weight.

“When I was still kind of fuzzy, coming out of the coma, they were trying to feed me a lot because I was super skinny,” Drew said. “And the only thing that I would eat was bundt cakes.”

It’s a cake to most of us, but for the Casper family, it’s become a dream come true as they are now the new owners of Nothing Bundt Cakes in Topeka.

The soft opening of the Topeka location will be July 22. On Aug. 21, they will have the grand opening. Twenty percent of the proceeds from the grand opening will go to the Boys and Girls Club.