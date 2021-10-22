Meet Topeka’s charity brew fest in an airplane hangar

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A festival that boasts the best local brews and supports a charity cause is flying into its fourth year in Topeka.

Brew Ha-Ha is taking place from 6 p.m. to 9:30 Friday night at Vaerus Aviation, an aircraft management company at the Topeka Regional Airport that also has its own hangar. The event hosted with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shawnee County offers sample drinks from local breweries, and lets visitors meet the brew masters behind them. It also offers food and wine.

All proceeds from the event go to benefit the youth of Shawnee County, according to Big Brothers Big Sisters. To get tickets, click here.