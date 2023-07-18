CARBONDALE (KSNT) – A new round of scammers are posing as Mega Millions claiming recipients of the scam letter have won $3.5 million, according to the Garnett Police Department (GPD).

The letter sent by scammers claims recipients are the winner of the ‘second category’ of the Mega Millions jackpot. The scam letter requests payment to have the claim process completed. Mega Millions warns there is never a fee to claim real lottery prizes. “If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam.”

Photo of the scam letter shared by the Garnett Police Department.

“Once again, we warn consumers that these scams are not connected in any way to the real Mega Millions game despite their use of our name and/or logo,” a press release from Mega Millions said. “Lottery officials ask people to ignore these scammers, who only want to steal your money.”

Officers in Garnett were able to stop a $10,000 check from being paid to the scammers.