OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A woman was killed in a house fire Wednesday morning in Osage County.

Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells said his office received a 911 call for a house fire at 2:42 a.m. on May 3 in the 2800 block of East 333rd St. near Melvern. Emergency responders, including the sheriff’s office, responded to the call and found the house covered in flames.

An investigator with the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene, according to Wells. Once the flames were put out, a woman’s body was discovered within the home. She was later identified as Debbie L. Booth, 61 of Melvern, according to Wells.